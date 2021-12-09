Man wanted after officers seize drugs, 18 firearms and more than $460K during narcotics investigation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant on a 48-year-old man as a part of its undercover drug investigation.

Authorities say Timothy Edward Ross, of Bassett, Virginia, is wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine.

This comes after investigators at the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Blossom Street in Bassett, Virginia on Dec. 1. During the investigation, officers seized the following:

Approximately one pound of methamphetamine

Multiple pounds of marijuana

A small quantity of cocaine was seized

Five vehicles

18 firearms

$465,207

Officers report that the approximate street value of the narcotics seized amounted to more than $10,000.

At this time, authorities are continuing to search for Ross who is 6 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 260 pounds.

This matter remains under investigation, additional charges are anticipated in regards to this ongoing investigation, deputies say.

Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Timothy Edward Ross or narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.