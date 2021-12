Crash on I-81N in Roanoke County causing delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81 on Roanoke County can expect delays Friday afternoon.

A crash at mile marker 144.7, near Roanoke exit 143, has closed the north left shoulder.

As of 4:00 p.m., VDOT says the traffic backups are about 4.5 miles.