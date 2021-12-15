Floyd County man to spend 30 years in prison for shooting at deputies during 2019 standoff

Mugshot of Samuel Hale from his arrest on Oct. 11, 2019.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – A Floyd County man will spend the next three decades in prison after being convicted of trying to kill three law enforcement officers in 2019.

On Tuesday, Judge Fleenor sentenced Samuel Hale for his actions on Oct. 11, 2019.

On that date, when a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull Hale over, he instead drove away.

After a brief pursuit, when Hale did pull over, he fired multiple shots at the deputy, hitting the deputy’s hand, as well as his car, and drove away once again.

Two other members of the Sheriff’s Office responded to the second pursuit and when they had blocked Hale, he got out of his vehicle and fired shots at all three of them.

After several hours, Hale surrendered to authorities.

On June 14, 2021, Hale was convicted of three counts of attempted capital murder, one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom.

During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Fleenor sentenced Hale to 83 years in prison, with 53 suspended, leaving an active sentence of 30 years.

