Roanoke County school’s BCAT engine building team wins national competition

An engine building team showed off their skills at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology on Wednesday.

SALEM, Va. – An engine building team showed off their skills at the burton center for arts and technology today.

Timelapse video of their demonstration above shows how they assembled a car engine in minutes.

The team took home their fourth national championship last weekend.

“I always tell em hard work pays off, if you work hard and go after it you’ll do quite well and we’re seeing that,” said Chris Overfelt, instructor. ”We do quite well for a little ‘ol school in Salem, Virginia.”

Each team member also won a $10,000 scholarship.