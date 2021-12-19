Lynchburg group plans to deliver toys to Kentucky children to save Christmas

A group in Lynchburg is getting ready to deliver Christmas joy to the families who are still picking up the broken pieces of their homes after several tornadoes swept through Kentucky.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Devastation swept through western Kentucky after tornadoes destroyed towns more than a week ago.

But a group in Lynchburg is getting ready to deliver Christmas joy to the families who are still picking up the broken pieces of their homes.

The images of destroyed homes in Kentucky are embedded in people’s minds and are breaking hearts.

That’s why One Community One Voice is stepping up to ensure Christmas is not forgotten.

Executive Programs Manager Robin Robinson said the organization is collecting toys for Kentucky children to deliver them hope.

“They have lost everything and maybe Christmas isn’t even on their mind,” she said. “They are just worried about where are they going to sleep tonight or clothes they are going to put on the next day. We want the children to know the joy of Christmas and for the parents to not to worry about their children and if they can provide the Christmas for them.”

As community members stop outside of Walmart to donate puzzles, dolls and games, Dr. James Camm, co-founder and director of the organization, said he is ready to put on his Santa hat and personally place a toy in each child’s hand.

“We could have shipped it but there’s nothing like being present there and giving the spirit of Christmas and showing them that we not only send love, we bring it,” he said.

Outside of Ollie’s, 12- and 10-year-old Hayden and Holden embody the spirit of elves and stack the van up with donations.

A moment Pastor Matthew Laskey, from Timberlake United Methodist, admires as he watches his sons act out of selflessness.

“The world is bigger than just the small things like Fortnite and other things that they do,” he said. “There is a bigger world out there. There are people out there that need a little bit of help sometimes. And heck, they might need it some time in their life as well.”

The organizers plan to deliver truckloads of toys to children in the heart of Mayfield in a parking lot on Wednesday.

Any monetary donations made online will be used to buy more toys in Kentucky to assure every child gets a gift.