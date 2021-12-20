Love set in stone: Lynchburg boy buys gravestone for late mother thanks to local business owner

A Lynchburg boy was finally able to buy a gravestone for his mom thanks to the help from the community.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – “I love you, mom, and I can’t wait to see you in heaven,” said 12-year-old Jamarius Burnseon as he read the inscription on his mother’s gravestone.

It’s a message he can finally see engraved after 10 News first reported on this story in early 2021.

“[It’s] heartwarming because I miss my mom,” said Burneson.

His biological mother, Alfreda, lost her battle with diabetes in 2019 at the age of 33.

Jamarius’ adoptive mother, Pattie Burneson, says her son is diagnosed with autism and PTSD. He was an only child and got to say goodbye before his mother died.

“It’s amazing. I’m trying not to cry. It touches my heart for him because it’s something that is very dear,” said Burneson.

Jamarius expressed that love for his mom during a visit to Accents Flags and Gifts in Lynchburg.

Owner Debroah Keeling learned there was no gravestone — only a nameplate — because the family couldn’t afford a marker at Old City Cemetery.

So first she sold the boy a memorial flag.

“I put her name on the back of it, engraved it with the date for him and what he wanted to say; but I knew that day I was going to do something more permanent,” said Keeling.

The store owner shared her experience on social media and received an outpouring of support.

People donated $3,000, which was put into a savings account for Jamarius’ future.

Keeling purchased the stone herself, but supply chain issues postponed the completion from its July date.

“What better time for it to work out than at Christmas, the time of giving,” said Keeling.

Once total strangers, now family.

“[Keeling] is always going to be family to us,” said Burneson.

“I just want to hug her,” said Jamarius.

A message of love now set in stone.