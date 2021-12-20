Non-profit pushes for passage of legislation to fight opioid epidemic

Activists in Virginia are urging legislators to take more action against the opioid epidemic.

ROANOKE, Va – Activists in Virginia are pushing legislators to take more action against the opioid epidemic.

Members of the Virginia Rural Health Association are calling on Sen. Mark Warner to show more support for the Non-Opioids Prevent Addiction In the Nation Act, also known as the NOPAIN Act.

If passed and signed, it would provide incentives to prescribe medicine without opioids when possible to avoid the potential for substance abuse.

“This is a bipartisan piece of legislation that would say, ‘Hey, you know, opioids are good, but maybe they shouldn’t be the first line of defense. Maybe we need to provide incentives specifically for insurance companies to say, ‘let’s try something else first,’‘” said Beth O’Connor with the Virginia Rural Health Association.

Virginia has seen a 35% increase in opioid overdoses since last year, according to the CDC.

Ad

The bill has been introduced and will go before the Senate.