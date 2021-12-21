Roanoke County home total loss after morning house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A home in Roanoke County is a total loss after an early morning house fire, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Authorities said the blaze happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive.

When crews first arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and fire showing from the roof of the home.

An adult and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire and they were able to get out unharmed, according to officials.

Authorities said the fire was originally called in by a Roanoke County Police Officer in the area.

The displaced homeowner is being assisted by The American Red Cross. According to the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was likely caused by a wood stove. Damage is estimated to be around $33,500.