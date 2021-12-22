Holiday help for families in Franklin County through ‘Operation Christmas Joy’

More than 120 kids in Franklin County will wake up to presents thanks to Operation Christmas Joy.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – More than 120 children in Franklin County will wake up to gifts under the tree this weekend thanks to Operation Christmas Joy.

Dozens of families picked up non-perishable food items along with clothing and toys in Rocky Mount on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office partnered with churches, businesses and civic groups to collect donations for the community over the past three months.

Although it’s had different names, A Christmas Charity has been serving the region for the past six years.