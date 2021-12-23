Salem shop owner knits clothes for people in need to keep warm

A Salem shop owner and her friends are putting their knitting needles to work to keep people warm.

Outside of The Knittin’ Coop made clothes pins hold up dozens of free knitted hats, cowls and hand warmers for people in need.

Robin Ferguson, the shop owner, started the tradition three years ago to help people near the bus stop and next to the Roanoke County Department of Social Services.

She said people out-of-state even send packages of fabric to help the Making Warmth Project.

So far this year, Ferguson counted 45 garments that have been taken.

“It warms my heart,” she said. “It makes me happy to know we are providing a service to people that may need something. And everything is made with love.”

Ferguson plans to continue the project till March.

If you want to help you can reach out to Ferguson by email at knittincoop@gmail.com or by Facebook or Instagram.