Christmas clean-up: Here’s how you can dispose of all your holiday trash

From wrapping paper to Christmas trees, experts share how you can dispose of all your holiday trash.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Not everyone had the holiday off. Some are busier than ever.

“We usually see a 5-10% increase during the holiday,” City of Lynchburg Solid Waste Collections Manager Jeremy Kline says.

Chances are by now the Christmas wrapping is put away and extra trash bags are filling up your garbage cans. If you haven’t gotten rid of it all yet, you should soon.

Last year, the city picked up about 4 million pounds in December alone.

“We have the blue bags people can purchase to deal with their overflow,” Kline adds. “We also have the convenience center here on site where they can bring their extra material.”

You can also help lighten the load by recycling. There are five places to do so in the Hill City and it’ll save crews like Desseyn & Sons time.

“We do recycle and donate every single load,” owner Chad Desseyn says. “I would say 50-65% of every bit we take out is recycled or donated.”

If you need more motivation to get your trash to the dump, here’s something else to keep in mind.

“Our biggest thing is getting rid of Christmas trees. That plays a big role in fire prevention and safety in a household,” Desseyn adds. “Our next biggest thing is decluttering attics so people can safely put away their Christmas decorations and toys.”

Crews ask you keep things like liquids, cleaners and paints off the curb so they can finish holiday clean up safely as well.

