Harry Johnson Holiday Classic returns to Danville after a four-year hiatus

DANVILLE, Va. – For the first time since 2017, the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic is back in Danville.

Players took to the court Tuesday for the three-day basketball tournament at George Washington High School.

For people in Danville, the tournament goes beyond the game. It’s something that’s brought the community together and helped keep kids safe during the holidays.

Torian White picked up a basketball when he was just six years old.

“This is my first time being in a tournament,” he says. “I’m proud of myself for making it to this.”

Little does the 12-year-old know it took years of work to make it happen.

“Most of the people in Danville don’t have a lot going on during the holidays except your normal festivities,” Advisor Reid Taylor says.

For more than 30 years, hoopers from all over the region came to George Washington to play in the Christmas break tournament.

However, without a sponsor in 2016, the event came to a halt. When Covid hit, many were unsure how it would continue. It was around the same time violent crime spiked in Danville, especially with teens, according to Cpl. Sylvia Brooks.

“They’re our future,” she says. “We want to make sure they have a safe place to go during the holiday period when they’re out of school.”

City leaders say they had to do something. They gathered a committee to make sure 2021 would end with a Holiday Classic.

“We’re able to bring something back for our youth in our community,” Mayor Alonzo Jones says. “Different teams from all over our region participating in this basketball tournament has absolutely been amazing.”

There are 14 teams in the tournament. It’s the first year they’ve included middle school teams and they’re hoping it can grow from here.