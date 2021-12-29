Man arrested after assaulting Lynchburg police K-9

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after the Lynchburg Police Department said he assaulted one of its K-9s on Dec. 20.

At about 10 p.m., Lynchburg Police Officer Reed and his K-9 partner, Knox, reported to Anthony Place to locate Calvin Lee Wesley Sr. who was wanted for violating a court order.

When police were able to find Wesley, they said he jumped from a house window and led authorities on a chase in the woods.

Reed ordered the K-9 to apprehend Wesley while he was trying to get into a vehicle on Westbrook Circle; however, Knox was assaulted several times by the man before Wesley was taken into custody, according to police.

Wesley was arrested on the following charges: two counts of violating a court order, fleeing from a law enforcement officer and injuring a police animal.

He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment before he was taken to the Lynchburg Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority where he was held without bond.

Police say Knox was not seriously injured during the encounter and has returned back to work with Reed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.