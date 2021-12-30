Roanoke’s Homeless Assistant Team prepping to help those impacted by downtown camping ban

ROANOKE, Va. – People who are homeless will soon be fined for sleeping on sidewalks in downtown Roanoke as the city’s new camping ordinance takes effect in 2022.

The city is making efforts to help those impacted and make sure they have adequate resources. Roanoke’s Homeless Assistance Team’s (HAT) goal is to connect people to permanent housing and get them the support they need along the way.

“We’re out in the community every day meeting with the folks who are staying outside so we’re really focused our efforts recently downtown,” said Matthew Crookshank, Roanoke City Human Services administrator.

Whether it’s shelter, employment, supportive services for mental health or substance use assistance, HAT is the liaison between those in need and resources available to them.

“We’ve doubled our outreach efforts downtown to make sure folks are aware of the ordinance and we’re working on solutions to make sure they’re in compliance,” Crookshank added

The city’s priority is compliance rather than enforcement. Once the ordinance goes into effect, someone charged could face a Class 4 misdemeanor and a $250 fine.