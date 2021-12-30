Southwest, Central Virginia affected by state’s congressional redistricting

Virginia’s Supreme Court unanimously approved the new lines drawn for the Commonwealth’s congressional districts.

Every 10 years, Virginia’s congressional district lines are redrawn after new data is collected from the census.

“Most of the WSLS viewing area is in districts six, nine and five. And the biggest change came to district number five currently held by Bob Goode. But not in this area. It’s moved to the east. So he’ll be representing areas closer to Richmond that he hasn’t been before,” explained Hollins University political science professor, Ed Lynch.

This year, Virginia’s Supreme Court tried to make the process fairer by not involving elected officials in the process. But Lynch says it’s nearly impossible to keep politics out of redistricting.

“The big takeaway from this redistricting process is that even the two experts hired by the judges acknowledged that it gives an edge to Democrats,” said Lynch.

In the past, Virginia’s redistricting has been largely criticized for not being racially inclusive and equitable. Since the maps were approved, Virginia’s NAACP executive director, Da’Quan Love says the organization is working to review them.

“We’re going to hold our officials accountable. we are going to ensure they’re fair and equitable maps,” he said.

If there are unfair findings, the NAACP is ready to defend Black and minority voters.

“We’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect and expand black voters and make sure that we can protect black communities of interest,” said Love.

The first election to take place with these new maps will be congressional races next year.

View the new congressional maps here.