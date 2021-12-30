Virginia Tech community remembers retired police K-9 officer Boomer

The Virginia Tech community is remembering one of their own.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Just days before Christmas, retired Virginia Tech Police Officer Larry Wooddell said goodbye to his partner of 14 years.

“He was very easy going, he knew the job well. And he did his job well,” he said.

Retired K-9 Officer Boomer joined Virginia Tech Police Department in 2008 as the region’s first explosives detection K-9. He had many duties and was trained on 21 odors.

“All explosives stuff. When he looked for guns, he looked for shell casings, stuff like that.”

For eight years, Boomer and the other K-9 officers scoured Lane Stadium before Virginia Tech home football games. Before long, Boomer had his own fan base.

“We would take him out into public with the students here at Virginia Tech and would let them interact with him.”

Wooddell and Boomer made the perfect team. When it came time for Wooddell to retire, he chose to extend his service.

“He wasn’t eligible for retirement yet. So at that point, I had to wait just a little bit longer, another year. I did it. Make sure I could take him home with me.”

Ad

Woodell’s wife, Michelle, wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“I knew that he wasn’t going to come out without Boomer. I didn’t want him to come out without Boomer. The idea of him retiring and leaving Boomer here to work was just not a good idea for our family,” she said.

The transition from the force to house pet didn’t come naturally to Boomer.

“He didn’t want to quit working. So we would be watching television or something and he would be searching our whole parameters of the room,” she added.

Boomer’s end of watch was Dec. 20. He was 14 years old.

“Just knowing that he’s not there now with you to take care of. It was great having him, it really was. I’m going to miss him a lot,” said Wooddell.

A goodbye to an officer who served others and touched lives. Especially the man who made sure they spent Boomer’s last years together.