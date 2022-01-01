63º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Mobile home deemed total loss after fire in Northwest Roanoke

Fire happened at 9:40 a.m. on 1100 Overbrook St NW

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Fire
The fire happened on 1100 Overbrook St in Northwest Roanoke. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS says a mobile home is a total loss following a fire Saturday morning.

At about 9:40 a.m., crews were sent to 1100 Overbrook St NW for a report of the fire. Authorities say the mobile home was completely engulfed in the fire and it started to spread to a nearby trailer.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the fire to the mobile home, which is where the fire started.

Authorities believe the home is unoccupied and say no one was reported injured during the incident.

According to the fire department, power was shut down in the area due to damage to overhead power lines, but AEP will restore power after the investigation is complete.

Officials say the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email