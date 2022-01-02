Preparations are underway for the first snowfall of the season

The first snowfall of the season is already jumpstarting the new year.

Transportation and power companies are preparing for the winter weather and there are some tips people can keep in mind to stay safe.

Virginia State Police is asking people to avoid driving overnight and early Monday morning as snow is on its way.

With the recent rainfall, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Communications Manager Jason Bond said crews are not treating the roads just yet.

“It’s really going to depend on how heavy the snow comes, how rapidly it comes and how wet and dense it is before we could see any type of accumulation on those roadways,” he said.

The past few days of warm weather may affect how sticky the snow will be on the roads. Therefore, crews are expected to monitor the roads at about 10 p.m. on Sunday.

“We could see accumulation particularly in the higher elevations along the I-77 corridor and those mountainous regions where the heavy wet snow could fall rapidly and overtake the warm pavement conditions,” Bond said.

In Danville, public works crews are mounting plows on additional trucks and will start plowing once an inch of snow accumulates on the road.

If you are going to head out the door, then pack an emergency kit to leave in your car.

Grab a box and pack necessities like food, water, a flashlight, batteries and a blanket.

Remember to drive slow and turn headlights on to spot slick areas and prevent any crashes.

If large power outages occur in the Danville area, Danville Utilities said crews will work staggered 16-hour shifts.