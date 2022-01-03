Man hospitalized after Orange Avenue shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is injured after a shooting in Roanoke Monday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., the Roanoke Police Department was alerted of a person who was shot in the 500 block of Orange Avenue NE.

The City of Roanoke E-911 Center told responding officers that the victim would be outside of a business in the area, according to police.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police said they were able to locate a suspect believed in connection to the shooting. At this time, police said it appears that the two were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

According to authorities, the suspect and the victim know each other.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Roanoke police at 540-344-8500 or text at 274637, starting the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.