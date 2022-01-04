Need for dog adoptions as Roanoke shelter reaches capacity

A local shelter is asking for your help with its animals as it reaches capacity.

ROANOKE, Va. – A local shelter needs your help! The dog rooms at the regional center for the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection in Roanoke are at capacity.

Many of them are just waiting to be reclaimed by their owners.

The center is legally required to have space for strays, which puts animals at risk of being put down

In addition, there are 50 cats and 29 dogs available for adoption.

“I know with holiday season people been tied up with other things. We want the public to know we’re here,” said Mike Warner, RCACP Interim Executive Director. “Let’s see if we can get some of these dogs a second home, loving home and get them out of the shelter.”

The RCACP is also hosting a pop-up adoption event with Angels of Assisi on Saturday in an effort to find homes for pets in need.

Click here to see a full list of dogs available for adoption.

You can also keep up with the shelter on Facebook as officials regularly highlight adoptable animals on their page.