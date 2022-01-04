Southwest, Central Virginia face refreeze threat overnight into Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – The first snowfall of the new year left our region with two to seven inches of snow. Although the snow is done falling, drivers should still be cautious.

“Anything that’s on the road that’s wet, that was not treated will be freezing up overnight. So anything that was wet before will now be icy, and will now be slick. Slush posing some real dangers for drivers out there. especially for secondary roads that haven’t been touched yet,” said AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, Morgan Dean.

Virginia State Police continue to encourage people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. But if you do have to travel, AAA has some tips.

“You really want to bring speeds down right now. the slower you’re going the better chance you have of keeping your car from hitting something if you do start to slide. Also, increase the following distances between you and the car in front of you,” said Dean.

VDOT says they continue to work around the clock to plow and salt roads, but once temperatures drop below freezing drivers should be mindful.

“Anything you see on the road tonight do not take for granted that it is wet. It’s probably going to be ice,” said VDOT communications manager, Jason Bond.