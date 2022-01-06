VDOT crews in Southwest Virginia pre-treat roads in preparation for Thursday’s snow

ROANOKE, Va. – In anticipation of Thursday night’s snowfall, VDOT has spent Wednesday preparing.

Drivers in the Roanoke Valley may have noticed VDOT trucks out and about Wednesday afternoon. Crews were putting down pre-storm treatment in preparation for Thursday night’s snowfall.

“We have been putting down that salt and water solution called brine. And that will help us once the snow starts to fall,” said VDOT’s Salem District’s communications manager, Jason Bond.

“The brining really gives us a little bit of a head start when the snow starts coming down. And it prevents the snow and ice from bonding to the road surface so when we do plow and treat it comes up a little bit easier,” he said.

Len Stevens with VDOT’s Lynchburg district says crews will be ready to go in Central Virginia.

“We will position crews in places where they can be more effective and ready to go and once we can we will mobilize our crews,” said Stevens.

Roads are already cold unlike conditions earlier this week when we were hit with our first snow. Officials say the colder temperatures pose a greater challenge.

“So that means once the snow starts to fall it will stick very quickly. Now that brining will buy us a little bit of time on those interstates and major roads but eventually, it’s going to become snow-covered,” said Bond.

Officials are encouraging drivers to adjust their commute Thursday evening in anticipation of snowy road conditions.