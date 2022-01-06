43º
Virginia State Police urges people to plan ahead, avoid travel during next round of winter weather

VSP is utilizing every available trooper for patrol in case of emergencies

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Virginia State Police is encouraging people to plan ahead and avoid travel during this next round of winter weather.

State troopers responded earlier this week to more than 1,200 traffic crashes and 1,400 disabled vehicles across the Commonwealth.

Authorities say they’re utilizing every available trooper for patrol in case of emergencies.

“When necessary, we’ll be extending shifts, calling out additional troopers from areas of the state that may not be as impacted as severely, and redirecting resources where and when needed,” said Major Ron Maxey with VSP.

VSP says if you have to be out on the roads, clear all the snow and ice from your cars, drive slow, use your headlights and keep distance between you and vehicles ahead of you.

