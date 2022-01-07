Here’s how to make a winter weather emergency kit for your car

ROANOKE, Va. – With more winter weather in our backyards, now is a great time to put together an emergency preparedness kit.
Roanoke City’s Emergency Management Team is recommending you make these kits and put them in your car so you are always prepared.
Important items to include are:
- Jumper cables
- Flares or reflective triangle
- Ice scraper
- Car cell phone charger
- Cat litter or sand for better tire traction
Experts also recommend that a car mechanic checks the following so you can be prepared for emergencies:
- Antifreeze levels
- Battery and ignition system
- Brakes
- Exhaust system
- Fuel and air filters
- Heater and defroster
- Lights and flashing hazard lights
- Oil
- Thermostat
- Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level
You also want to make sure you keep your tank full of gas before big storms to prevent the fuel line from freezing.
”The more prepared we can be, locally, regionally, with our family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, all of those people, the better off we’re going to be in any storm or situation,” said Trevor Shannon, battalion chief of emergency management in Roanoke.
