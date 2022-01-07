Here’s how to make a winter weather emergency kit for your car

With more winter weather coming, now is the perfect time to put together an emergency preparedness kit.

Roanoke City’s Emergency Management Team is recommending you make these kits and put them in your car so you are always prepared.

Important items to include are:

Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Cat litter or sand for better tire traction

Experts also recommend that a car mechanic checks the following so you can be prepared for emergencies:

Antifreeze levels

Battery and ignition system

Brakes

Exhaust system

Fuel and air filters

Heater and defroster

Lights and flashing hazard lights

Oil

Thermostat

Windshield wiper equipment and washer fluid level

You also want to make sure you keep your tank full of gas before big storms to prevent the fuel line from freezing.

”The more prepared we can be, locally, regionally, with our family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, all of those people, the better off we’re going to be in any storm or situation,” said Trevor Shannon, battalion chief of emergency management in Roanoke.

