Man arrested, charged following shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man faces several charges after another man was shot and hospitalized in Roanoke early Friday morning.

This comes after officers were sent to the 3800 block of Williamson Road NW, in the area of the Williamson Road Library, at about 1:40 a.m. for the report of a person who had been shot.

Roanoke Police arrived to find a man outside of a business in the area with a ‘critical gunshot wound.’ Authorities did not disclose the name of the victim.

Authorities say Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

After investigating, officers determined that 52-year-old Jeffrey E. White, of Roanoke, was the suspect in the shooting. Police say witnesses told them that White and another person at the business had gotten in a fight before White left the business.

Witnesses say that’s when the person confronted White outside of the business, which is where the shooting happened. White then ran away from the scene.

This morning, police found White and took him into custody. He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

This remains an ongoing investigation, according to police.