Twin County Regional Healthcare rings in the new year with first baby of 2022

Luka Ian was born on Jan. 4 at 8:13 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Halleigh Golding, RN, Corey, Arielle Wilder, MSN, BSN, RN; Marianna and Baby Luka (Twin County Regional Healthcare)

GALAX, Va. – Twin County Regional Healthcare is ringing in the new year with its first baby born in the new year.

Luka Ian, born on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 8:13 a.m., weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces and measures 18.9 inches. Her parents, Marianna and Corey, were excited about her arrival.

“Thank you to the amazing staff at TCRH for providing such great care to us and our little one!” said Marianna. “We are so thankful and blessed.”

The family was given a gift basket from TCRH and other gifts from local businesses.

