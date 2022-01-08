3 people, several pets displaced after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

A house fire in Northwest Roanoke has left three people and several pets displaced, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

ROANOKE, Va. – A house fire in Northwest Roanoke has left three people and several pets displaced, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

At about 9:42 a.m. on Saturday, crews were called to the 700 block of Queen Ave NW for the report of the fires. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the kitchen on fire.

Authorities say the fire was put out within just a few minutes.

Luckily, no one was injured in the fire, according to the department.

Authorities have determined the fire to be “accidental in nature.”