BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Those driving on 1-81 North in Botetourt County can expect delays after a crash.

At this time, all north lanes are closed and traffic is backed up for about 2 miles, according to VDOT. The crash happened at mile marker 150.

We will update this article once the crash is cleared.