Man arrested for arson, assault on family member after Bedford County house fire

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Steven Thompson, 34, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Bedford County fire (Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested for his involvement in a house fire that happened over the past weekend, according to Bedford County Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said the fire happened on Jan. 8 around 8 a.m.

Steven Wayne Thompson, 34, was charged with felony arson of an occupied dwelling, misdemeanor assault on a family member and probation/parole violation in connection to the fire, officials said.

Thompson was found and arrested without incident on Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to authorities.

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10's award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

