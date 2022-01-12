Man arrested for arson, assault on family member after Bedford County house fire

Steven Thompson, 34, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a Bedford County fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested for his involvement in a house fire that happened over the past weekend, according to Bedford County Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said the fire happened on Jan. 8 around 8 a.m.

Steven Wayne Thompson, 34, was charged with felony arson of an occupied dwelling, misdemeanor assault on a family member and probation/parole violation in connection to the fire, officials said.

Thompson was found and arrested without incident on Tuesday around 7 p.m., according to authorities.