Roanoke market seeking community support after snow damaged the store

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke business owner is picking up the pieces after winter weather made a major impact on his business.

“We noticed that one of the times was just pushing down and get better and then after a few minutes, we started seeing the entire city coming down,” Roanoke Grocery Market Owner Hisham Alammuri said.

Winter weather caused the roof of the Roanoke Grocery Market to cave in,

“Honestly, it caved in completely, but we were lucky that everything else prevented it from falling. So inside the store, the whole ceiling has to be completely changed. Electric and gas, everything has to be put back, and then they have to work on the new roof,” Alammuri said.

Contractors have come out to the site to evaluate the damage, but a GoFundMe has been started just in case insurance may not cover all the expenses.

“The support that we’ve been receiving on our Instagram account. It’s been really great. I mean, I really thank the people that are up for all the support that they have been shown so far,” Alammuri said.

Alammuri says the community supported him during his first year of business, and the sooner he can get back to work, he can get back to helping others.

“The store has been doing really good until this thing happened but we are sure that we’re going to come back stronger from this,” Alammuri said.

You can find the GoFundMe here.