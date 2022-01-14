VDOT pretreats Central Virginia roadways ahead of weekend snowstorm

VDOT crews in the Lynchburg district were out Friday preparing for Sunday's winter storm.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VDOT crews in the Lynchburg district were out Friday in preparation for this Sunday’s winter storm.

Trucks pretreated the roads with more than 20,000 gallons of brine.

They hope to have it completed Friday and not have to be out again Saturday.

Spokesperson Len Stevens says all available personnel and pieces of equipment will be used this weekend.

“Safety first. The message is urgent. We don’t just say this if it’s going to be a dusting. Don’t be on the roads if you don’t need to be on the roads, please. Let the crews get out there, let the plows do their job safely, give them room to do it safely and effectively; and we’ll get the roads open for you as quickly as we can,” said Stevens.

They’re also working with contractors to make sure the roads are treated.