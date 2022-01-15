Crash causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A crash has slowed traffic in Botetourt County Friday night.
The crash happened at the 168 mile marker, closing the north right shoulder, according to VDOT.
As of 11 p.m., traffic backups are about 3 miles.
