Crash causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County (VDOT)

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A crash has slowed traffic in Botetourt County Friday night.

The crash happened at the 168 mile marker, closing the north right shoulder, according to VDOT.

As of 11 p.m., traffic backups are about 3 miles.

