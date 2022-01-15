Crews head to Danville to restore power after winter storm

Danville, VA – Crews from JEA, a municipal utility based in Jacksonville, Fla., will be ready to restore power in areas that experience outages in Danville, Va. Nearly 30 JEA team members are headed to the area, including 26 electric crew members and three fleet support members.

The request for mutual aid was made Thursday morning as forecasts developed for the expansive storm. Municipal utility crews from Tallahassee and Orlando also are deploying to provide assistance; they are headed to regions in North Carolina.