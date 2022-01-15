37º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Crews head to Danville to restore power after winter storm

Tags: danville, Virginia, Southside
Appalachian Power crews work to restore power in a neighborhood in Wirtz. (WSLS)

Danville, VA – Crews from JEA, a municipal utility based in Jacksonville, Fla., will be ready to restore power in areas that experience outages in Danville, Va.  Nearly 30 JEA team members are headed to the area, including 26 electric crew members and three fleet support members.

The request for mutual aid was made Thursday morning as forecasts developed for the expansive storm. Municipal utility crews from Tallahassee and Orlando also are deploying to provide assistance; they are headed to regions in North Carolina.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.