Roanoke 911 dispatchers gear up for winter storm headed our way

Heroes on the other side of the phone are standing by as the winter storm is expected to arrive Sunday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Heroes on the other side of the phone are standing by as the winter storm is expected to arrive Sunday.

Whether your vehicle is stuck in the snow or wires are down on the ground, you are just one call away from receiving help from Roanoke City dispatchers.

Dispatchers are the first line of defense and might be your go-to lifeline during this winter storm. Roanoke City E-911 Communications Supervisor Kentrell Trotter said every time the light goes on they are ready to serve.

“We are the first, first responders,” Trotter said. “We are the first ones to hear the concern that’s occurring at the time to decipher what kind of help needs to be brought to them.”

Normally about six dispatchers are in the center answering calls for 12 hours, but Trotter said they might need to call back up.

“Certainly for the upcoming storm we are definitely thinking about bringing in some more people to assist,” she said.

Ad

Surrounded by maps and monitors, the dispatchers have a place to stay if the storm ends up trapping them inside. Trotter said there are several rooms with bunk beds and blankets being prepared just in case.

“We are thinking about our staff, their transportation and making sure they can get into the center,” she said. “We are also thinking about the building. If we lose power what are we going to do.”

Trotter said if they need to turn on backup generators, they will not hesitate to do so.