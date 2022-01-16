One dead after Saturday night house fire in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead after a house fire on Saturday night in Martinsville.

At 7:51 p.m., Martinsville Fire & Rescue responded to a house fire in the 20 block of Barton Street after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire, according to authorities.

Firefighters could see flames coming from a second-floor bedroom and as they searched the home, found a person in that room who had died due to the flames.

“We would like to ask the community to share in our thoughts and prayers for the family during this tragic event” said Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson.

The victim has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for an official identification and cause of death.

The fire marshal’s office was at the scene until 3 a.m. Sunday working to determine the cause and origin of the deadly fire.