Snow creates perfect sledding conditions on Stanley Avenue in Roanoke

Kids made the most of the snow day by visiting Stanley Avenue for some sledding.

ROANOKE, Va – Kids in the Star City are making the most out of the snowy weather Sunday.

Dozens of kids spent the afternoon lining up the street on Stanley Avenue to sled with their friends.

Parents and other members of the neighborhood spent the afternoon at the popular sledding spot to enjoy and have fun in the winter weather.

Some kids even say it was a nice way to be able to see and spend time with their friends safely outside.

“It’s actually nice because I was on vacation and this is pretty much a colder version of snow, and I’m leaving in a few days so it’s nice to have snow while we’re here and I’m a snow guy so,” Sledder George Dunkenberger said.

Others also wanted to spend the day making snow angels instead of sledding.

Crews tend to wait to plow Stanley Avenue until they must so kids can get plenty of time to sled.