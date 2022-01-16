VDOT urging drivers to keep vehicles off streets as snowplows clear roadways

Out of an abundance of caution, VDOT is asking that drivers keep their vehicles off the streets and out of cul de sacs as snowplows work to clear the roadways.

In addition, authorities are urging drivers not to pass plows either as they work to clear snow from the streets.

As snow, ice and sleet come through the Commonwealth, VDOT warns drivers to avoid travel due to dangerous driving conditions. Drivers should be aware of risks such as downed trees, power lines and treacherous roads.

VDOT says the Central region of Virginia and areas along I-81 will create the most hazardous conditions for travel.

