VSP responds to 142 traffic crashes, 162 stuck vehicles during winter storm

Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County.

As snow continues to fall across much of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is busy responding to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles.

Since 12:01 a.m. Sunday, VSP has already responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 stuck vehicles. Authorities say during this reported time period, there were no traffic fatalities and most accidents resulted in damaged vehicles.

Here’s a look at how many traffic crashes and stuck vehicles VSP has responded to as of 2 p.m. in each division:

Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes

Authorities urge drivers to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday, especially along I-81, so that VDOT crews can treat the roads.