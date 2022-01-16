21º
wsls logo

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VSP responds to 142 traffic crashes, 162 stuck vehicles during winter storm

At this time, there have been no reported traffic fatalities

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: VSP, Crash, Snow
Virginia State Police are currently on the scene of a crash along I-81N in Roanoke County. (Virginia State Police)

As snow continues to fall across much of the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police is busy responding to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles.

Since 12:01 a.m. Sunday, VSP has already responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 stuck vehicles. Authorities say during this reported time period, there were no traffic fatalities and most accidents resulted in damaged vehicles.

Here’s a look at how many traffic crashes and stuck vehicles VSP has responded to as of 2 p.m. in each division:

  • Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
  • Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes
  • Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
  • Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes
  • Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes
  • Salem Division: 29 Disabled Vehicles & 32 Traffic Crashes

Authorities urge drivers to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday, especially along I-81, so that VDOT crews can treat the roads.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email