Roanoke man dead, two others airlifted after Halifax County crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A 34-year-old Roanoke man died after being involved in a two-car crash in Halifax County last week.

On January 12, just before 2 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to the crash at the intersection of U.S. 360 and Terry’s Bridge Road, about 2 miles outside South Boston.

A 2008 Ford Edge going east on 360 hit a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer that failed to stop before making a right turn onto the road, according to police.

The impact of the crash caused the Trailblazer to overturn.

Both the 68-year-old driver of the Ford and his 22-year-old passenger were flown to Duke Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Neither were wearing their sea tbelts.

The driver of the Trailblazer, Sean Keoughan, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map showing the crash location.