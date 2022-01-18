Suspect in 2019 murder of a Roanoke teen pleads guilty

ROANOKE, Va. – One of the two men charged in the killing of a Roanoke teen in 2019 has pled guilty to first-degree murder.

Cinque Fayette was charged in connection to 17-year-old Savion Scales’ death on Sept. 11, 2019. He entered a plea before his trial that was scheduled to begin this week.

Fayette pled guilty to first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. As part of the plea deal, the man was sentenced to 30 years with 18 suspended for first-degree murder and three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony, which means Fayette will serve 15 years in prison.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon and shooting at an occupied vehicle, but those charges were dropped.

The other suspect in this shooting, Ozmeik Clements, turned himself in back in 2019 and was sentenced in May 2021 after accepting a plea deal from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.