Towing companies asking drivers to stay home during winter storm

The snow finally let up, but the mess remains.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The snow finally let up Monday morning, but it left quite the mess behind.

“Just a bunch of people stuck,” Pat Sigafoose says.

With nearly four inches of snow and wind gusts of 30 miles per hour in Lynchburg, tow truck drivers like Sigafoose with Mitchell’s Towing and Recovery have their hands full

“I think this has been the worst storm I’ve seen since I’ve been in Virginia,” he adds.

By noon Monday, Sigafoose helped eight people including Jasmine Wilson.

“We aren’t used to this much snow,” she says.

She and her brother made the trip back home to Vista Apartments in Lynchburg from South Carolina Sunday night.

“As soon as we got into the entrance we got stuck,” she says. “Luckily, we had some neighbors that got out of the car and helped us move over here. I called my dad and insurance, they said it’s going to be a long wait.”

That was the case for a lot of people. Sigafoose says some calls took 40 minutes to get to if he even went.

“Yesterday was the first time I was actually not really wanting to drive,” he says.

For the first time in six years of towing, he says some roads were just too dangerous. Sigafoose says if you don’t have to venture out, stay home.

It’s not only dangerous for you but the folks who have to come to get you.