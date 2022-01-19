Abandoned dog found tied to pole now has cancer and a respiratory infection

A dog that captured the hearts of many in Roanoke needs your support and well wishes.

We’re told Luna, who was tied to a pole in a park and abandoned last year, now has cancer and a respiratory infection.

Her foster family and staff at Angels of Assisi are hoping she’ll start to feel better soon so they can operate and remove the mass.

“It was heartbreaking but we recently just got a video of her playing in the snow and honestly that’s the best we’ve seen her, really get a lot of energy, trying to focus on the good and how happy she is,” said Director of Community Engagement for Angels of Assisi Dayna Reynolds.

Staff says this kind of cancer is common in dogs.