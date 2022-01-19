Authorities make second arrest in connection with the deadly shooting at a Henry County restaurant

Mugshots of Laquon Moss (L) and Delano Ross (R) overlaid on video from outside the El Parral restaurant on Jan. 14, 2022.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A second man has been arrested in connection with the shooting that killed two people on Friday night at a restaurant in Henry County.

When reviewing the security video, investigators noticed that someone had taken Orland Johnson’s gun after Johnson was shot and killed.

Prior to being killed, Johnson had gotten into an argument with Laquon Moss outside the El Parral Mexican Restaurant on Commonwealth Boulevard and both men pulled out guns, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old shot and killed Johnson, and also shot two other people, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Moss is currently in custody facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

The other person who died in the gunfire was 25-year-old Malik Douglas, who was killed by Johnson.

Investigators identified Delano Tomaz Ross, 44, of Martinsville, as the man who took Johnson’s gun from the crime scene and arrested him on Tuesday.

Ross is now charged with two felonies: possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon and the willful concealment of physical evidence.

He is currently being held at the Henry County Jail.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.