Tractor-trailer crash closes all northbound lanes on I-81 in Botetourt County

Motorists can expect delays along I-81 North Tuesday night after a major crash in Botetourt County.
A tractor-trailer crash closed down all northbound lanes on I-81 at mile marker 159.5.
Traffic backups are about three miles as of 10:15 p.m.
