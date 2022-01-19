27º
Tractor-trailer crash closes all northbound lanes on I-81 in Botetourt County

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tractor-trailer crash closes all northbound lanes on I-81 in Botetourt County (VDOT)

Motorists can expect delays along I-81 North Tuesday night after a major crash in Botetourt County.

A tractor-trailer crash closed down all northbound lanes on I-81 at mile marker 159.5.

Traffic backups are about three miles as of 10:15 p.m.

