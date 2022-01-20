Who is responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks in Roanoke?

Days later after a winter storm swept through the Commonwealth, many are still trying to clear their driveways and sidewalks.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re days after the big snowfall and while the aftermath in some areas is still messy, the sidewalks are clearing up in the heart of downtown Roanoke.

“I think they’ve been pretty good. It’s nice to have a good place to walk that’s been shoveled, and to get outside after being stuck inside for a few days,” said one woman who was walking downtown.

“They’re great, they’re great. They’re shoveled, they look great,” said another.

The City of Roanoke takes care of major streets, bus routes and neighborhood streets. But off the road, residents and business owners are responsible for clearing adjacent sidewalks.

“My husband plowed it, he has a four-wheeler with a plow so that was good,” said a Roanoke resident.

Byron Washington, who works at Corned Beef, did the heavy lifting for some downtown businesses, making sure customers could get in and out safely.

“Cleaned all the sidewalks for all my coworkers who went through and everybody who lives downtown,” he said.

Ad

Thanks to the businesses and residents who did their part with the cleanup, visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Star City safely.

“They have great shops, beautiful shops. Really interesting. We don’t have anything like that up there,” said a visitor who was in from New Jersey.