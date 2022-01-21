Elementary student seriously injured in Radford sledding accident

A little girl is recovering after a serious sledding accident sent her to the hospital.

Radford Public School officials say Hannah Deel, a student at Belle Heth Elementary in Radford, was seriously hurt in a sledding accident earlier this week and had to be flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

She was even placed on a ventilator, but 10 News is told she’s now breathing on her own again.

Belle Heth Principal Kelly Linkenhoker said the district has been in touch with the Deel family to help them in any way they can.

She also said the accident is a scary reminder to be cautious.

“It’s not something that you expect to happen,” said Linkenhoker. “I think it’s a good reminder for parents to make sure that they are safe and protected and following every safety precaution that they can. And we are all just thankful that she is getting the best care that she can.”

Deel’s classmates wrote cards for her and the entire school community is hoping and praying she has a speedy recovery.