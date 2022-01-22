Blacksburg woman helps others overcome trauma with memoir recounting her story of survival

The pandemic has impacted everyone, and some decided to take the time to write. Ally Shaw, a business owner wrote her first book, “Chasing Tigers in the Dark, Life Lessons of a Fierce Survivor.”

Shaw said she started journaling during the pandemic and wanted to help other women who may have dealt with pain and hardship.

Shaw’s goal is to help people who endured trauma, like a divorce, loss of a loved one or parent, cancer, rape and abuse.

“I think a lot of us who are living with shame, we feel like we are unworthy of love and connection with other people,” Shaw said. “I really value my relationships. I want to be the best me I could be for those relationships, and I feel like my life’s purpose is to help other people.”

Portions of the money raised from the book will be donated to local charities: Lishy’s Gift in Roanoke, and Women’s Resource Center in the NRV.

The book will officially launch on March 8. If you want a hardback or paperback version, click here.