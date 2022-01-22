City of Danville Provides Winter Updates

Danville, Va. – Danville leaders said the city saw about a quarter of inch to half an inch of snow overnight.

Heavier accumulation was on the eastern edge of the city.

Public works crews have spread salt on primary streets overnight, and those streets are mostly clear.

City workers said, residential streets are coated with a layer of snow. Those streets are in fair condition. Drivers should be aware those streets may become compacted and slick as the day progresses due to traffic. Crews are monitoring streets and spreading sand as needed.

There is too little snow accumulation to plow. Crews begin plowing only when an inch of snow accumulates on the streets.

Danville Utilities has no reported power outages.

Danville Regional Airport is closed.

With temperatures below freezing, anyone needing shelter should call the non emergency number for the Emergency Communications Center at 434-799-5111.