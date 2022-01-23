23º
Authorities search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Nelson County

McKinley Strother, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Jonah Junior Meredith, III (Courtesy: Nelson County Sheriff's Office) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ARRINGTON, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted in a shots fired investigation they describe as “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Jones Creek Lane in Arrington Saturday evening.

Jonah Junior Meredith, III, 52, is named as the suspect by the sheriff’s office. He is wanted on charges of shooting/throwing missiles at vehicle, possession of firearm by felon, and use of a firearm in commission of felony. Additional charges are pending.

As Meredith is considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office advises no one approaches him.

If you know his whereabouts, please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.

McKinley Strother joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2020.

