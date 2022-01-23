44º
Crews repairing water leak in Covington; some residents and business owners will be without water

Several streets will be without water until further notice

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

COVINGTON, Va. – Some residents and business owners will be without water as the City of Covington Public Works repairs a water leak in the Edgemont area.

Authorities say the following streets will be impacted and not have any water until further notice:

  • Park Street
  • Lewis Avenue
  • Mumford Avenue
  • Church Avenue
  • Grass Avenue
  • Edgemont Drive

If you live near these streets, you could experience a disruption of water services as well.

At this time, it is unclear how long the repair will take but this article will be updated as we get more information.

If you have any questions, please contact the Public Works Office at 540-965-6321 or 540-965-6322.

